Kochi, October 29: One person died and several more were injured after a multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi on Sunday morning, police said. Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said the first explosion took place around 9 am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next one hour.= Tamil Nadu Blast Video: Seven People Die After Explosion in Firecrackers Godown in Ariyalur’s Viragalur; Terrifying Visuals Surface

Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27. According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place. The incident came a day after former chief of the terrorist group Hamas, Khaled Mashal, virtually addressed a pro-Palestine protest amid the Israeli military offensive in Gaza. Uttar Pradesh Factory Blast: Two Workers Killed, One Injured After Pressure Pipe Exploded at Manufacturing Company in Noida

Multiple Explosions Rock Kerala Prayer Meeting

#WATCH | Visuals from Ernakulam, Kerala where one person died, and several injured in an explosion at a Convention Centre in Kalamassery https://t.co/hir8k808v2 pic.twitter.com/305HuzA4gg — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

