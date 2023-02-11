New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a third accused in a case related to a conspiracy by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to disturb peace and spread communal hatred and enmity in Rajasthan, an official said on Saturday.

Mohammad Sohail, a resident of Murshid Nagar in Udaipur, was arrested from Jaipur on Friday for his active involvement in the PFI's criminal conspiracy, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested two accused - Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammed Asif - in the case which was registered on September 19 last year at the NIA headquarters in New Delhi.

"Sohail, along with PFI cadres/members, conspired to radicalise Muslim youths to commit violent and unlawful activities," the spokesperson said.

