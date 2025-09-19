Baksa (Assam) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Bengali Hindus marked as doubtful voters (D-voters) in Assam have reduced from two lakhs to 25,000 in court records, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Assam CM said that the Supreme Court recognises people residing in Assam before 1971, the cut-off year in the Assam Accord, as "100 per cent Indians".

He said, "There is an issue with D-voters. In Assam, there were two lakh Bengali Hindus, but now only 25 thousand remain in court records. Nearly two lakh people have been almost wiped out in five years."

He added that the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, due in 2026, would be "interesting" amid Bengali Hindus being pulled out of the D-voters' category.

"The next election might be much more interesting because most Bengali Hindus are winning in court. They have only been issued 1971 refugee certificates; otherwise, they were given camper certificates."

"I have seen the tribunal order stating that no Bengali Hindu people have been declared foreigners, because everyone was very doubtful before. The Supreme Court has confirmed that the residence before 1971 makes these people 100 per cent Indian," he added.

Doubtful voters are an ongoing issue in Assam for years, and the cases regarding this are heard in the Foreigner Tribunals.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma held rallies in Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls on September 22.

"Extremely strong support across various constituencies in Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri today. @BJP4Assam is a strong contender in the #BTCPolls this time, and the on-ground feedback I am receiving is very encouraging. Come 22nd, the people will decisively vote for the BJP," the Assam CM wrote on X.

According to the State Election Commission, the polling will take place in the 40 General Council Constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council. (ANI)

