Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader visiting the clash affected Maddur region, which recently experienced clashes and stone pelting during a Ganpati procession.

Shivakumar asked the BJP leaders to instead visit Delhi and get approvals for development projects from the Centre and ensure NREGA funds reach the state.

"They (BJP) have no other work. Their job is only to divide people. Their job is only to ignite fire. Their only work is to do politics. They have not done any development. Let them go to Delhi and bring NREGA funds, bring tax money," Shivakumar told reporters at his residence in Bengaluru.

"Let them get approvals for Cauvery, Mekedatu, and Mahadayi," he added.

Shivakumar however refused to comment on the Maddur clashes, saying that he does not have complete information because he was not not in town.

"The Chief Minister, Home Minister, and the District In-charge Minister have already given statements. I was not in town. I don't have complete information. I too have only noticed their statements in the newspaper. I will not speak about it without knowing the full details," he said.

Today, the Karnataka Dy CM is also scheduled to hold a meeting of Bengaluru MLAs, where they will discuss irrigation matters for the city.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra slammed the Congress-led government over the clashes. Along with the party's state president, R. Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and CN Ashwathnarayan, visited Maddur.

"It clearly shows how few anti-national elements have been given a free hand by the local administration. Our local Hindus are not allowed to take out a procession before a mosque. What is happening in Karnataka? There is complete failure on the part of the police and the intelligence. When permission for a Ganesha procession was already granted, then why was there no proper deployment of police?" Vijayendra said.

Reportedly, the minor clash broke out when the Ganpati procession passed near a mosque. According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the crowd was asked not to stay in the area for too long.

Earlier on Monday, pro-Hindu organisations held a protest against the reported incident of stone pelting during the Ganesh Idol immersion in Maddur town, Mandya district.

A total of 21 people have been arrested following the stone pelting incident and the subsequent protest which broke out in response. Earlier on Monday, police lathi-charged the protesters in an effort to disperse the crowd. (ANI)

