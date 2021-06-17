Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) The out patient department (OPD) of Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here will reopen next week after remaining closed for days due to the pandemic, an official spokesman said.

"In view of the recent decline in COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities have decided to start OPD services in GMC Hospital Jammu, by prior appointment, from June 21 (Monday),” the spokesman said.

The OPD services in various Covid-dedicated hospitals, including GMC, were suspended in April following a surge in cases. However, such services have already started in different hospitals over the past two weeks.

The spokesman said the total number of appointments per speciality would not be more than 25 patients per day which is subject to revision considering the future trend of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The appointment will be given by the respective department staff nominated by the HoD concerned on calling on a dedicated number already provided to each department,” he said, adding the dedicated phone number would be operational from 10 am to 4 pm on all working days for fixing the appointments.

Meanwhile, the GMC Jammu has also decided to restart routine surgical services partially from Monday, the spokesman said.

