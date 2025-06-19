Bhubaneswar, Jun 19 (PTI) A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Odisha to mark the first anniversary of the BJP-led state government, opposition parties Congress and BJD launched a sharp attack on the government, raising concerns over gangrapes, deteriorating law and order, and the spread of cholera and waterborne diseases.

Both the parties held separate press conferences and accused the BJP state government and its chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi of "inefficiency."

Addressing a press conference here, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said the PM is all set to visit the state to join the first anniversary celebrations of the BJP government at a time when people in 11 districts are battling an acute diarrhoeal outbreak, which has already claimed at least 17 lives.

"At the same time, the gangrape of a college student at Gopalpur beach has rocked entire nation and also brought defame to the state at the international level," Das told reporters, adding that another "gangrape" has also been reported from Majhi's home district Keonjhar.

"We would welcome the PM to visit the state if he meets the families of the gangrape victims of Gopalpur and Keonjhar and help in improving the law and order situation," the Congress leader said.

Alleging that the Odisha government failed to contain spread of waterborne diseases, Das said instead of promoting the so-called success of the 11-year rule at the Centre and one year in Odisha, the PM should visit the places and look into the plight of people of the state and resolve them.

He claimed, "Several gangrape cases has been reported in Odisha during last one year but the government has remained silent."

The OPCC has decided to stage a six-hour hunger strike from 9am on Friday in protest against the PM's scheduled visit.

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena questioned why the State Commission for Women remains headless a year into BJP's rule, forcing the National Commission for Women (NCW) to intervene in the Gopalpur case.

At a separate press conference, BJD leaders also accused the state's BJP government of failing to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of women and children in the state.

"The state's BJP government is busy in spreading false propaganda while there has been sharp rise in violence against women. Serious crimes continue to occur even during the visits of the PM to the state. During his visit, Modi should review the law and order situation and direct the BJP government to ensure safety of women," Opposition chief whip in Odisha Assembly and BJD MLA Pramila Mallik told reporters.

Accompanied by BJD's senior general secretaries Snehangini Chhuria, Tukuni Sahu, Rajashree Mallik, general secretary Sharmistha Sethy, and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, Mallik expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state over the past year.

