Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) The opposition BJP and BRS, which are vehemently opposing the Telangana government's move to develop IT infrastructure on 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here, welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on the issue on Thursday.

Telangana's plan to develop IT infrastructure on the 400-acre land has sparked protests from UoH student groups, while BRS and BJP continue to oppose the state government's move.

Also Read | Narmadapuram Shocker: Father Ties Up, Assaults Son-in-Law's Relatives in MP as Daughter Chooses to Marry Against Family’s Wish.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court directed that "no activity of any sort," except for the protection of trees, should be undertaken by the Telangana government on the land next to the university.

Calling tree felling in the state a "very serious matter," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said the interim report placed before it by the registrar of the Telangana High Court depicted an "alarming picture."

Also Read | Supreme Court Verdict on WBSSC Jobs: Ineligible Candidates Have To Return INR 11 Lakh to INR 26 Lakh.

"We welcome the verdict of the Honorable Supreme Court imposing a stay on the environmental destruction being carried out by the Telangana government in the Kancha Gachibowli area of Hyderabad,” Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said in the national capital.

He further stated that the students' struggle against the state government had been rewarded by the Apex Court's decision.

Reddy demanded the unconditional release of any arrested students and urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government to implement the SC directive.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, in a post on 'X', thanked the top court and called it a victory for the youngsters from the University of Hyderabad, "whose inspiring and relentless struggle has resulted in this positive verdict".

"Thanks to all the activists, celebrities, environmentalists, media, and social media friends who've supported this noble cause," Rama Rao said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)