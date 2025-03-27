New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday criticized tthe resolution moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. and saif that the protest is driven purely by political motives after

He also stated that efforts will be made to ensure the bill includes everyone, as it concerns the fundamental rights of citizens.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah Government Decides To Hike Price of Nandini Milk, Supplied by Karnataka Milk Federation, by INR 4 per Litre.

Speaking to ANI, Former Karnataka CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said, "Efforts will be made (in the Waqf Amendment Bill) to take everyone along because the fundamental rights of the people will be involved in this... They (Opposition) are opposing it just for the sake of political reasons..."

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticized the Tamil Nadu government's resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing the DMK of rushing to create a narrative based on religion and language.

Also Read | Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa Receives Death Threat, 3 Detained From Jaipur Central Jail.

Speaking to ANI, AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan says, "Looks like DMK is in a hurry to set a narrative based on religion, language...the point here is, there was a JPC and what is the outcome of JPC, why the parties whose members are in JPC not challenging Waqf in the judiciary?...why there is a rush to pass a resolution in the Assembly?...trying to instigate people...for vote bank politics is highly condemnable"

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister moved a resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 proposed by the Central government in the state Assembly and said that the Bill is "destroying" the rights of Muslims.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Tamil Nadu CM said that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against Muslims.

"The central government is inserting schemes that are against state Rights, Culture, and tradition. In India, various cultures, traditions, and languages are present, but they are doing it with the intention of taking revenge on the states. The Waqf Amendment bill is against Muslims. I am going to take a resolution in our state Assembly today. This Waqf Amendment Bill is destroying the rights of Muslims. The central government never thought about the welfare of the Muslims and their Rights. So we are in the place to pass a resolution against it," MK Stalin said in the assembly.

He further said that the Union Government is trying to amend the Waqf Bill, which will "hinder the Waqf Board's power."

"Amendment says that two non Muslims should be a part of Stated Waqf. Muslims fear that this a way for the Government to usurp Waqf Properties, and this is against freedom of religion. This is hurting Muslim sentiments, and the Union Government has not bothered about it, and this will affect Muslim rights. DMK members in JAC, A Raja and MM Abdullah have spoken against it. Many Parties, including the DMK, have opposed it. The Waqf Bill could be tabled anytime in Parliament, and we will have to show our opposition. This Amendment will curb the Waqf Board in the future; hence, I place the Resolution," he added.

The resolution stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill will badly affect the minority Muslims to be withdrawn.

"People are living in religious harmony in India. The Constitution has provided rights for all people to follow their religion. The elected Governments have the rights to protect it. The Assembly unanimously insists that the Union Government should recall the Waqf Amendment Bill in 2024 for Waqf Act 1995 which will badly affect the minority Muslims to be withdrawn," it stated.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The government has formed a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine the Bill in consultation with experts and stakeholders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)