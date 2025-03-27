Jaipur, March 27: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa allegedly received life threat following which three people were detained on Thursday from the Jaipur Central Jail, a police official said. The mobile phone from which the police control room allegedly received the threat was traced to the Jaipur Central Jail and recovered from the accused, he said. ‘Jitni Umar Likhi Hai, Utni Likhi Hai’: Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Ahead of ‘Sikandar’ Release.

DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahoo said that due to "deficiency in the system at the lower level", mobile phones and SIM cards reach the jail. Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Sahoo said that a high-tech jammer system will be installed in jails, so that even if someone sends mobile phones and SIM cards to the jail, calls would be barred.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said on Wednesday evening that the police control room received the call in which the caller allegedly threatened to kill the deputy chief minister. A police team was sent to the jail and it searched it till late night. The search started again on Thursday morning, and the accused have been detained, he said.