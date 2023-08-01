New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a meeting with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand said that the journey of 25 years of the alliance has been unprecedented and the NDA intends to take it forward.

According to West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, during the meeting PM Modi said that UPA Government had to change its name to I.N.D.I.A as its name was associated with scams like 2G, 3G.

Majumdar said, "PM Modi (during the meeting of NDA MPs) said that I.N.D.I.A has been formed to hide the name of UPA as many scams including 2G, Commonwealth Games are associated with UPA's name. I.N.D.I.A is not different and is new camouflage of UPA and has been formed to mislead the people."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to us about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Majumdar added.

A video was presented about the 3 states. The video played in the meeting featured development schemes done by the NDA government in West Bengal in 9 years, as well as violence in West Bengal.

According to a BJP source, "PM Modi said that the opposition didn't even know about the full form of I.N.D.I.A. and they were doing politics for their personal motive, not for the public interest. Whereas BJP formed NDA for Public welfare and we never think about ourselves. If we talk about Bihar, Maharashtra and some other states BJP always gave priority to our alliance party even if their number of MPs were less but we made CM and deputy CM from our alliance party. BJP always did selfless politics."

"PM Modi said that now India was going to become vishwa guru and the common people knows what our government did-- whether it was Article 370, Ram Mandir, Kashi corridor, or triple talaq-- for our society's welfare BJP did a lot. So there is no need to do propaganda on this. Now we have to choose the government's important scheme and need to tell the public what is the benefit and how government think about them."

As per sources, BJP will launch "Mera desh meri mati" from August 15 to 26.

"It was discussed in the NDA meeting that BJP will launch "Mera desh meri mati" from August 15 to 26. In this, all MPs will collect soil from different villages in a pot. These urns will be brought to Delhi and kept (Amrit Kalash) in Amrit Udhyan. The objective of this initiative is to unite India through the soil," the party source added.

In the meeting, PM Modi also asked all MPs to be "active" and "communicate directly" with the voters ahead of the 2024 polls.

"All MPs have to be active. We have to communicate directly with the public and tell the achievements of the government," PM Modi said.

The meeting which lasted for around one and a half hours featured some presentations by the NDA MPs.

The next meeting would be held on August 2 for Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

After that another meeting would be held on August 3- Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The meeting on August 8 will be for Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Goa.

On August 9 meeting would be for Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Two clusters each day meeting Northeast cluster yet to be decided. (ANI)

