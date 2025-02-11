New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Reacting to the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said that the Opposition's continuous pressure had led to the change but accused the BJP of lacking a concrete plan to restore peace in the state.

"The opposition has always been raising the issue of Manipur. Somewhere or the other our pressure has worked. The sad thing is that the BJP does not have any plan to bring back peace in Manipur, they are only playing musical chairs of Chief Ministers. Since they did not have numbers for the no-confidence motion, they changed the Chief Minister. We want peace back in the state...We want the Prime Minister to intervene in this issue,' he said.

Also Read | Macron Says France Will Apply ‘Notre Dame Strategy’ on AI.

Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister was long overdue as the violence in the state has been carrying on for over two years.

"It was long overdue. This has been carrying on for over two years in Manipur," Priyanka said.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Woman Strangulates 2 Daughters, Attempts to Kill Self After Domestic Dispute With Husband.

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad also hit out at the BJP and said that the party would have to answer for the atrocities that have happened in Manipur.

Azad said, "The resignation should have been given two years ago since the ethnic violence took place. Attrocities were caused against women and children. It is very sad that the government sitting in the centre does not know how to run governments. There is so much anger among the common people, which cannot be described. BJP will have to answer for the atrocities that have happened in Manipur."

Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan on Sunday, nearly two years after violence erupted in the state. Singh was accompanied by BJP president A Sharda, BJP's North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, and at least 19 MLAs.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in response to a Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)