New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Union Minister and National President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress and alleged that the opposition was setting false narratives and instigating fear in the people after Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed in Lok Sabha.

Chirag Paswan said, "Everything introduced by the Modi government seems unconstitutional to the Opposition. All the Opposition does is lie, set false narratives, and instigate fear in the people. Most of the opposition leaders spread confusion by giving generalised statements yesterday that this bill is against Muslims. If the system is being strengthened and made transparent, pro-poor Muslims and women, then why are they getting upset? It is natural for those who had made Waqf a hub of corruption to be concerned."

"The LoP himself was absent when the bill was being introduced in the Parliament yesterday. He was also absent when Manipur was being discussed. If the Congress was so concerned, then they should have made a Muslim Chief Minister in Bihar once," he further said.

He further alleged that the oppostion is interested in only vote bank politics.

"If RJD and Congress is so much concerned about Muslims then why they did not allow any Muslim to become the Chief Minister of Bihar. They only spread lies," he added.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate, during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The Lower House of Parliament sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju today moved a motion for consideration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 and the Musalmaan Wakf (Repeal) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

