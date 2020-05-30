India News | Organic Masks to Fight Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar, May 30 (PTI) The state-owned Utkalika has started production and marketing of organic masks, manufactured by traditional artisans, with covering the face becoming the new norm in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Such masks made up of Sambalpuri cotton fabric have attracted customers as these are handwoven, natural/organic dye of Kotpad fabric is used, washable and skin-soothing during the summer, said Utkalika managing director Anjana Panda.

With doctors recommending the use of washable masks during this period, we have been preparing organic masks for the people, she said.

'Utkalika' is producing and procuring masks from the empanelled artisans with the motto of supporting their livelihood during the lockdown, she said.

Panda said 'Utkalika' has so far supplied around 2,000 pieces of organic masks to different organisations and corporates, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

Mask-making will also benefit the members of women self-help groups during the lockdown, she said, adding that trendy designs with natural handwoven fabric will definitely attract all categories of people in Odisha and across India.

