India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 7,965 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 4,971, Over 11,000 Recover

New Delhi, May 30: The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India is now at 1,73,763. The country has witnessed the highest ever spike of 7,965 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 265 deaths were reported in the time frame, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Of the total 1,73,763 cases, 86,422 are still active. One patient had migrated to another country. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

With 265 new fatalities recorded, the single biggest jump in past 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus has mounted to 4,971. More than 11,000 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, showed data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in the country, notched a new high of 116 COVID-19 fatalities - up by 31 over Thursday - to cross the 2,000 figure of deaths.

With the latest fatalities, the state death toll has touched 2,098 while the total number of coronavirus patients increased from 59,546 to 62,228. A record 8,381 patients were fully cured and discharged across the state. As many as 874 persons tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, while nine COVID-19 patients died. The total tally now stands at 20,246 in the state. Out of the total tally, the number of active cases stands at 8,776.

The count of coronavirus cases in Delhi witnessed a record jump of 1,106 in a day, taking its total tally to 17,386. The death toll due to coronavirus has reached 398 with 82 new casualties. According to the Centre, testing capacity has increased in the country through 435 government laboratories and 189 private labs (total 624 labs). Cumulatively, 32,42,160 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas 1,16,041 samples were tested in 24 hours, said the Ministry on Friday.