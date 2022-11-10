New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) India on Thursday described as "tragic" the incident of fire in Maldivian capital Male in which 10 people were killed.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian high commission in Male is extending all possible assistance to the affected Indians and their families.

"Our high commission there has clarified that local authorities have indicated that at least 10 bodies have been found. Local authorities are engaged in identifying the dead bodies," Bagchi said.

He was replying to a question on the incident during his weekly media briefing.

"Our high commission is in close contact with the Maldivian authorities at various levels. Our high commission is extending all possible assistance to the affected Indians and their families. They have also opened a helpline," Bagchi said.

"It is a very unfortunate development. Till such time we are able to identify the bodies as Indian citizens, I would not like to comment or confirm how many have passed away," he said.

According to reports, eight Indians were among 10 people who died in the fire.

"We would rather wait for our high commissioner and local authorities to give a clearer indication of how many of these 10 are Indian citizens. The Maldivian government has announced a thorough investigation into it. Let's wait for the details of that," Bagchi said.

He said the fire broke out in a residential building for foreign workers.

"Some versions say that there was a garage nearby the building. We are looking at the details. This building housed foreign workers including Indian citizens," Bagchi said.

