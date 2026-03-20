Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmalkumar on Friday said the party is fully prepared for the state assembly elections.

He also said that crimes in the state have increased and stressed that crimes against women should be prevented from happening.

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Speaking to the reporters, Nirmalkumar said, "Our party is fully prepared to face the elections... Crimes against women are increasing in Tamil Nadu, and crimes should be prevented from happening in the first place, and this is the first duty of the police."

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is rapidly advancing the process of candidate selection in view of the 2026 state Assembly polls.

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As part of this, the first phase of interviews began on March 10 at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. This process is seen as a crucial stage in the party's election preparations.

Following this, around 50 names are being finalised on Friday. In today's interviews, Vijay personally met and held discussions with potential candidates for about 50 constituencies. Through this process, he has already finalised candidates for nearly 110 out of the total 234 constituencies.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Tamil Nadu would go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect immediately, with the initiation of the election process for the 234-member state assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes DMK, Congress, and Other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)