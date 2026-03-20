New Delhi, March 20: In a significant observation during a divorce hearing, the Supreme Court on Friday said that a woman not performing household chores like cooking cannot be treated as cruelty. The bench underscored changing social norms, stressing that marriage is a partnership, not a service arrangement.

“You’re not marrying a maid, you’re marrying a life partner,” Justice Sandeep Mehta remarked, setting the tone for the court’s stance on shared responsibilities in modern marriages. Echoing this, Justice Vikram Nath added, “You have to contribute in this cooking, washing, etc. Today’s times are different.” Can Wife Separated From 1st Husband Claim Maintenance From 2nd Husband if Her First Marriage Was Not Legally Dissolved, Supreme Court Answers.

The case involves a couple married in 2017 who have an eight-year-old son. The husband had sought divorce, alleging that the wife’s behaviour changed shortly after marriage and that she mistreated him. A Family Court had earlier granted divorce on grounds of cruelty, accepting the husband’s claims. BMW-INR 12 Crore Alimony Case: Matrimonial Battle Comes to an End As Supreme Court Approves Divorce, Grants Mumbai Flat to Woman.

However, the High Court overturned this decision, prompting the husband to approach the Supreme Court. The apex court had initially referred the matter for mediation, but the attempt failed to yield a settlement.

During the latest hearing, the court made it clear that expectations around domestic duties cannot be one-sided. The observations highlight a broader legal and societal shift recognising equality within marriage.

The Supreme Court has now directed both parties to appear in person on the next hearing date, indicating that it may further examine the nuances of the dispute.

The remarks are being seen as a strong message reinforcing that refusal or inability to perform household chores alone does not constitute mental cruelty, especially in contemporary marriages where shared responsibilities are increasingly the norm.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).