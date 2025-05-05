Hassan (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda expressed his party's support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in whatever steps the Prime Minister would decide to take in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

HD Deve Gowda said, "The Prime Minister has taken a firm decision against terrorists who massacred the tourists in Kashmir. Several tourists come here all over the world. Those who are involved should be held and taught proper lesson. PM Modi has cancelled his Russia programme. He gave the Army full freedom to take any action. I congratulate the PM for taking the hard steps. Our support is with the PM in whatever steps he takes to destroy terrorism."

Following the Pahalgam attacks, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, the Indian government took various measures against Pakistan.

The steps include suspending the Indus Water Treaty signed between both countries in 1960. Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata and asked to leave India within a week.

The government has affirmed its resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. It has been said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured people of India's stern response over the Pahalgam terror attack and said that whatever people want will happen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"You all know Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work ethic and perseverance... You are aware of his efficiency and determination... You are aware of the way he has learnt to take risks in his life... I want to assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi 'jaisa aap chahte hain waisa hokar rahega (Whatever you want will happen),' Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister statement at the Sanskrati Jagran Mahotsav in New Delhi signalled India's determination to give a "befitting reply" to the terrorists after the Pahalgam terror attack.Rajnath Singh also said that as a Defence Minister it is his responsibility to ensure security and give a "befitting reply" to those "who dare to attack our country." (ANI)

