New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Representatives from a total of 38 political parties were in attendance as the meeting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP got underway in the national capital on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is to chair the meeting which is being seen as a demonstration of the NDA's strength ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha elections, arrived at The Ashoke, the venue for the deliberations, shortly after 5 on Tuesday evening.

PM Modi was accorded a warm reception by BJP national president JP Nadda on his arrival for the meeting.

The meeting is part of the BJP's ongoing efforts to shore up the NDA and devise a joint strategy against the fledgeling grand Opposition alliance, 'INDIA', with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of the meeting of the NDA, Prime Minister Modi shared a tweet, expressing his delight at the NDA partners from across the country arriving in the national capital for the hudde.

Taking a dig at the Opposition alliance, PM Modi, who is to chair the meeting of the ruling alliance, said the NDA was a "time-tested alliamce", which was striving for the nation's progress.

PM Modi took to Twitter to post," It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations."

The NDA leaders, who arrived for the meeting, also posed for a group photograph before going into a huddle.

Apart from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Group), NCP (Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar), AIADMK, Apna Dal, NPP (National People's Party, Meghalaya), NDP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party), Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan), AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union), SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), MNF (Mizo National Front), IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura), NPP (National People's Party, Meghalaya), RPI (Republican Party of India), AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi), TMC (Tamil Manila Congress), (United People's Party Liberal, Assam), SBSAP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar) were in attendance at the meeting.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial), MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), JJP (Jannayak Janta Party), Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Jan Surajya Shakti party, Kuki People alliance, United Democratic Meghalaya, HSPDP, Nishad Party, Akhil Bhartiya NR congress, HAM Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jan Sena Party, Haryana Lok Hit Party, Bharat Dharamjan Sena, Keral Kamraj Congress, Puthiya Tamilagam, and the Gorakha NLF also attended the meeting. (ANI)

