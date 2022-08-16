Noida, Aug 16 (PTI) Over 13 lakh saplings have been planted across Gautam Buddh Nagar till August 15 against the target of 11.98 lakh for this year by government departments, officials said on Tuesday.

The plantation drive was part of a massive afforestation campaign of the Uttar Pradesh government carried out every year, the officials said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

This year, the state government had targeted 35 crore plantations across Uttar Pradesh, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said.

"Till August 15 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,34,67,04 saplings have been planted by the forest department and other government departments here against the target of 11,98,096 that was allotted for Gautam Buddh Nagar district. This is 112.4 per cent of the allotted target," Chauhan said.

Also Read | Toilet Brushes Hanging Over Pizza Dough at Domino's Outlet in Bengaluru, FSSAI Assures Action (Watch Video).

Among the government agencies, the forest department planted 3.92 lakh saplings, while the industrial development department planted 5.80 lakh saplings – the highest two in the district.

At least five departments, including health, housing development and roadways, had zero plantations despite being allotted targets, according to an official document.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)