Xiaomi has officially launched the Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch today in India. The smart TV has been introduced as an upgrade to the Smart TV 5A, which was launched this April. It will go on sale soon via Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and offline retail stores. Customers purchasing the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch will get up to Rs 1,500 discount using ICICI Bank credit cards. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G Smartphones Launched in India: All You Need To Know.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch gets an HD-Ready display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by an unspecified Quad core Cortex A55 processor coupled with Mali G31 MP2 GPU, 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

We PROmised and are here to deliver, take it from our in-house know it all @laurelsudeep. Our best #XiaomiSmartTV5A32 goes PRO. Stay tuned for more: https://t.co/NGSz7g7FOW#XiaomiSmartTV5APRO32 pic.twitter.com/rIOE8ejcjJ — Xiaomi TV India (@XiaomiTVIndia) August 16, 2022

The smart TV comes with in-house Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) image processing technology to offer significant depth, deeper contrasts and exceptional colours. It gets two HDMI 2.0, two USB ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, an Ethernet port, Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and dual-band Wi-Fi. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch comes equipped with two speakers with 24W audio output. Coming to the pricing, it is priced at Rs 16,999.

