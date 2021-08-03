Kochi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has rejected the plea for regular bail sought by one of the arrested accused in the case related to stealing of 20,386 litres of spirit during its transport from Madhya Pradesh to Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Ltd (TSCL) here, saying allegations against him were very serious.

The High Court denied the relief sought by the accused, saying in view of the serious nature of the allegations against him it was "not convinced" that he can be released on bail presently when the investigation was "still at a nascent stage".

The court also said that while in custody he had tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore, could not be interrogated.

"On these considerations, this application cannot be considered and is dismissed," the court said.

According to the prosecution, the accused-petitioner was allegedly one of the drivers who had transported spirit from Baruva in Madhya Pradesh to the TSCL at Pulikeezhu near Thiruvalla here.

The prosecution has alleged that during the course of transport, 20,386 litres of spirit was stolen by the petitioner and others, in connivance with some officials of the TSCL.

The lawyer for the accused contended that he has been in judicial custody ever since his arrest on July 1 and further detention was not necessary as he was prepared to cooperate with the probe.

The public prosecutor strongly opposed the application, saying even though there are seven accused in the case only three have been arrested and the others are still at large.

Besides that scientific reports are yet to be received and the accused himself has on four occasions in the past allegedly committed similar offences and accepted his portion of the price of the stolen spirit, the prosecution said.PTI

