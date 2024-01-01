Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) A total of 3,001 people were booked for drunk driving as part of the special drive taken up during the new year celebrations under three police commissionerates covering Hyderabad city and the suburbs, police said on Monday.

The drive was conducted from 8 pm on December 31, 2023, to morning on January 1 to prevent road accidents and other untoward incidents, police said.

Also Read | PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission: ISRO Successfully Fires Fourth Stage of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Twice To Hold Experiments (Watch Video).

While 1,243 people were caught and booked for drunk driving under Hyderabad police commissionerate, 1,241 cases were booked under Cyberabad police commissionerate and 517 cases were registered under Rachakonda police commissionerate, they said.

All of them will be produced before a court in due course of time after filing chargesheets, police said.

Also Read | 'Will Target BSE From March 12': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Issues Latest Threat to India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)