New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Delhi government has approved 6,308 of the 10,436 applications received so far under a scheme to provide financial assistance to dependents of people who died due to COVID-19.

A total of 2,499 people have so far applied for a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500. The government has started disbursing aid to 1,188 of them, while 256 applications have been rejected due to various reasons.

The Social Welfare Department said it has approved 5,675 of the 7,937 applications received for a one-time assistance of Rs 50,000 so far. Of these, 5,120 beneficiaries have already received the aid.

The department cancelled 1,099 applications due to shortcomings, while 830 applications have not been approved due to other reasons, such as delay in providing the death certificate.

In June, the city government had notified the "Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna" to provide financial relief to families who have lost their dear ones to COVID-19.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government has promised to provide an one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for each victim's family, and Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for the households that lost their sole breadwinner and for orphaned children.

As on August 16, there are 6,200 children who are left with a single parent and 292 left orphaned due to COVID-19, according to a status report filed by the Delhi government in the High Court.

The government also said that the names of only 2,764 of the 5,675 applicants for one-time assistance scheme feature on the list of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said efforts are being made to provide quick financial help by procession the applications received under the scheme at the earliest.

