Ranchi, May 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police has collected penalty to the tune of about Rs 11.59 lakh from people for violating COVID-19 norms including not wearing masks in four days after stricter restrictions were imposed in the state from May 16, an official said on Thursday.

Altogether 123 people were also arrested on the charge of flouting the regulations till Wednesday.

"A total fine of Rs 11.59 lakh was collected from people for violating COVID-19 norms from May 16," the police official said.

Of the collected fine, Rs 2.91 lakh was received from those who did not wear masks in public places while the remaining amount was exacted for violation of other regulations such as driving vehicles without pass and gathering of more number of people than permitted.

Battling a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, the state government has imposed stricter lockdown like restrictions from May 16 to 27.

The administration has made seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, and capped the number of attendees at a wedding at 11, lower from earlier 50, with a provision that marriages can be conducted either at homes or at courts.

As on Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the state is 4,654, while 1,894 new positive cases pushed the tally to 3,22,828.

The mortality rate in the state remained higher at 1.44 per cent as against the nation's 1.10 per cent.

