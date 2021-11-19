Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Congratulating the farmers for their agitation against the three farm laws, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday claimed that the move was keeping in view the upcoming Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections.

He also claimed that "700 + farmers" would not have lost their lives if the government was not so stubborn.

"#FarmLaws were unconstitutional from start. Govt's ego forced farmers to hit the streets; if govt wasn't so childishly stubborn, 700+ farmers wouldn't have lost their lives. Congrats to kisan andolan. Modi had seen writing on the wall in UP&Punjab, was left with no choice," Owaisi tweeted.

The Centre would repeal the three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

