New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): People from Northern India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar rushed out of their homes in panic late Friday as strong tremors were felt across the region after an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal.

Residents of high-rise societies came out to the roads as the strong tremors lasted for over a minute.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Nepal on Friday night with strong tremors felt in northern India, including the Delhi-NCR region, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:32 pm at a depth of 10 km.

It added that the epicentre of the earthquake was at the Lamidanda area in Nepal's Jajarkot district.

"I was lying on the bed and the bed started shaking. I called my sister who was sleeping next to me...when we went to the balcony, there was a lot of noise coming from outside..." said Arti, a resident of Delhi.

"It took some time to realise what was happening..." a resident of Delhi said.

The earthquake on Friday was the latest in a series of earthquakes whose tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR area.

"I was watching TV and felt like a little dizzy all of a sudden...then I saw on the TV about an earthquake and suddenly I came out of my home" said Tushar, a resident of Noida.

As per initial reports, the tremors were felt in Bihar's Patna, Katihar, Motihari and a few other districts along the Indo-Nepal border.

"I was lying on bed and it started shaking and I noticed even the ceiling fan was moving so I came out of my home," a resident of Patna said.

Another resident of Patna, Arun Kumar said, "I was lying on the bed and the bed started vibrating. We understood it was an earthquake."

There were no reports of any damage to property or loss of life due to the quake in the state. (ANI)

