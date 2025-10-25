Ambala (Haryana) [India], October 25 (ANI): Panic gripped Dhulkot village in Ambala city after reports of a leopard sighting near the Air Force station on late Friday night.

The alert was first raised by the Air Force, which shared CCTV footage capturing a wild animal in the area. Villagers were promptly informed through announcements made from the local Gurudwara Sahib.

Following the warning, a joint search operation was conducted by the police, Forest Department, and villagers. Residents armed with sticks and weapons joined the efforts, while authorities combed the village in search of the elusive animal.

Dhulkot village, located adjacent to the Air Force station, was put on high alert, with villagers vigilantly monitoring their surroundings. However, due to the darkness, they were unsuccessful. The police said the search operation is ongoing, but the type of animal is not yet clear.

SHO of Baldev Nagar, Dharamveer Singh, said to ANI, "We received information about a leopard on the Air Force station. A Forest Department team also arrived, and we conducted a joint search. Nothing has been confirmed yet."

Inspector Rakesh Kumar of the Forest Department added, "We received information from SHO, Baldev Nagar, on a call that there was news of a leopard in Dhulkot village. The SHO arrived at the scene and sent us the video, which we checked. The video is not clear. We did not find any leopard footprints. We will check again in the morning."

Authorities have said that if it is indeed a leopard, traps and cages will be set up to safely capture the animal. Meanwhile, the search operation remains ongoing, and villagers continue to stay alert. (ANI)

