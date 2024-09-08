Angry villagers blocked the National Highway 58 E for six hours after the incident occurred. (Photo/ANI)

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 8 (ANI): A woman was killed after a panther made an attack on her on Sunday morning in Kirat under the Jhadol Police Station area here.

The deceased has been identified as Mirabai Ahari, a 40-year-old resident of Dhikalia who was attacked while she was collecting wood.

Upon receiving the information, the Jhadol Police station officials and Forest Department officials arrived on the spot. The mutilated body of the victim was found after a search in the dense forest.

Babu Lal Kharidi, Cabinet Minister of Rajasthan, said that the incident that occurred was a tragic one and compensation would be provided to the family of the deceased.

Speaking to ANI, Kharidi said, "The incident that occurred is a very unfortunate one. The woman attacked by the panther has died. We understand the anger of the people over the incident. We will be providing compensation to the family of the deceased."

The dead body has been taken to the mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, ongoing search operations have intensified in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh to hunt the 'man-eating' wolves who have killed a three-year-old girl and injured 40 people in the district.

So far, four wolves have been found and the search for the remaining two wolves has been going on.

The Forest Department of Bahraich installed snap cameras at most of the probable habitats of wolves in the area to monitor any movement by them, which would also help the forest department to learn about the movement of the wolves in order to catch them.

The forest department has installed these snap cameras to capture the images of the wolves. Sanjay Pathak, General Manager of the Forest Department, said that the snap camera strategy works automatically without any human interference, which makes wolves comfortable as they don't sense any human presence.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "The snap cameras installed will work without any human interference, which will make the wolves comfortable, as they would not sniff the alien smell of the humans." (ANI)

