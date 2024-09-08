Baloda Bazar, September 8: Seven people were killed and three others were injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar on Sunday, an official said. As per Additional Superintendent of Police, Baloda Bazar, Abhishek Singh, the incident occurred when they were returning from the field and following the heavy rainfall they took shelter under a tree. Rajasthan: Six Killed in Lightning Strikes Amid Rain and Thunderstorm in Parts of State.

The incident occurred in Mohtara village. The deceased were identified as Mukesh (20), Tankar (30), Santosh (40), Thaneshwar (18), Pokhraj (38), Dev (22) and Vijay (23) while Vishambar, Bittu Sahu and Chetan Sahu were injured in the incident. More details are awaited. Notably, the India Meteorological Department predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh today.

