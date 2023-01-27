New Delhi, January 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday applauded the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' annual interaction by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with students, saying the programme was a "masterclass on self-management". Shah said the interaction will enrich India's young minds and motivate them to achieve their goals, and that solutions to time and stress management and cutting gadget dependency are the new mantras to enhance efficiency.

"ParikshaPeCharcha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a masterclass on self-management that will further enrich our young minds and motivate them to achieve their goals. Simple solutions to time and stress management and cutting gadget dependency are the new mantras to enhance efficiency," Shah tweeted. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Students, Teachers, and Parents in Program Today.

Shah's message came a few hours after the Prime Minister suggested the students maintain focus on their work and cautioned them against excessive use of gadgets and asked them to believe in their smartness during the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on issues such as exam stress at Talkatora Stadium here in the city.

The Prime Minister also spoke strongly against the use of unfair practices in exams and advised students against boasting about how well their exams went to avoid stress. "Cheating may help someone in an exam or two but not in life in the long run. Never take the shortcut. The hard work of students will always help them advance in life. Students should at times analyse the pressure applied on them to see if they are underestimating their strengths," the PM said. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Narendra Modi Urges Parents Not To Pressurise Their Children, Asks Students Not To Underestimate Their Capabilities.

Modi said it is natural for family members to have expectations but it is wrong if they are linked to consciousness about social class or status. "Exam results are not the end of life," the PM told the students. Students should concentrate on their studies like a batter focuses on the ball thrown to him, ignoring the shouts for fours and sixes from the crowd, he added. "One of the reasons for stress is boasting about how well we did in our exam. Parents start believing in what the children say and start telling this to people around them. Avoid giving a wrong impression about your performance in exams," the PM said.

A record of 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. The number of registrations is at least 15 lakhs more than last year, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The first edition of the Prime Minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held on February 16, 2018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)