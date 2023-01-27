PM Narendra Modi during the 6th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 in Delhi urged parents not to pressurise their children. But he asked students not to underestimate their capabilities. The sixth edition of the interaction was held at the Talkatora Indoor stadium in New Delhi. The Prime Minister holds Pariksha Pe Charcha before board exams every year. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live Streaming: Watch PM Narendra Modi Interacting With Students, Exam Warriors Ahead of Board Exams in India.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023:

I urge the parents not to pressurise their children. But at the same time, students should also not underestimate their capabilities: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 pic.twitter.com/XcpHXEsxHo — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

