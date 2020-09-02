New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): In order to cater to the rising passenger traffic at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, work on the modernisation of the airport is underway with a project cost of Rs 1,216.90 crore, informed the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

As per the release issued by AAI, the project for modernisation of Patna airport is scheduled to get completed by March 2023.

"It includes the construction of a new integrated Terminal Building with state-of-the-art- facilities, Cargo Complex, Multi-Level Car Parking, Air Traffic Control-cum-Technical Building, Airport Fire Station, New Apron with 14 aircraft parking bays," said the release.

The release added that after the modernisation, the annual handling capacity of the airport will be increased to 8 million passengers per annum, with a total area of 7,00,000 square feet.

It will have a separate departure (upper) and arrival (lower) levels and with departure level connected via a flyover to the airport's entry gate and via a link bridge to the multi-level car parking, the release said.

"The upcoming new integrated terminal building will be 4-Star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rated energy-efficient building equipped with 52 check-in counters, in-line baggage handling system, five conveyor belts for arriving passengers, well connected with lifts and escalators, centrally air-conditioned, five aerobridges and interiors depicting the art and culture of Bihar," the release added.

As per AAI, a provision of commercial space of 62,000 square feet has also been kept for world-class shopping facilities for passengers' delight.

It added that the Multi-level car parking will be ground plus five storied building that can manage 750 passengers, and it will be connected with the departure level of the New Terminal Building through a link bridge for pedestrian movement.

"As an interim measure to meet the gap in the timeline for creating new infrastructure, the existing terminal building of the airport is also being extended and modified to decongest and enhance the passenger experience," the release added.

With the completion of extension work of existing terminal in September-2020, the additional infrastructure will significantly reduce waiting time in queues and improve passenger movement, the release further said.

As per AAI, Patna airport is one of India's fastest-growing in terms of annual passenger growth in the last five years with the existing terminal handling almost 4.5 million passengers per annum. (ANI)

