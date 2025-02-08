Ranchi, Feb 8 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Saturday said the people of Delhi made the national capital "aapda mukt" (free from AAP) as they rejected the "propaganda" of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the assembly elections there.

According to the latest Election Commission (EC) data, the BJP won 40 seats and was leading in 8 assembly segments, while the Aam Admi Party (AAP) bagged 20 constituencies and was ahead in two more.

Speaking to media persons, he said, “The people of Delhi were fed up as they were being cheated with false promises for a long time. Development was not happening and corruption was on the rise. So, people made Delhi appda mukt today.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently launched a scathing attack on the AAP, calling it an "aapda" (disaster) that has gripped Delhi for the past 10 years.

"The people of Delhi completely rejected the propaganda of Arvind Kejriwal and gave their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party, and for this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people,” Marandi posted on X.

He said the outcome of the Delhi assembly polls was the "result of strong leadership of PM Modi and the hard work of party workers".

