Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said people want Uniform Civil Code to be implemented in the country and a debate is taking place on the issue.

Asked if Haryana will follow suit after BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state in the country to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Saini said, "The whole country is serious about UCC. Intellectuals are serious about this issue. When all are serious and discussions are taking place on it."

Implementing UCC, which promotes equal laws for every citizen across all religions and standardises personal laws on marriage, divorce and property, was a major commitment the BJP had made ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

"When the time comes, we will implement it," Saini said, apparently referring to UCC in the country's context.

Replying to a related query, Saini said, "A debate is taking place on this issue (UCC) in the country. People want it to be implemented... We said it before as well that when the time comes, we will implement it."

The UCC came into force in Uttarakhand on Monday after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled its notification, released the rules for its implementation, and launched a portal for mandatory online registration of marriages, divorce, and live-in relationships.

