New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The price of petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai on Saturday.

It currently stands at Rs 100.19 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 92.17.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 93.94 and Rs 84.89 respectively.

In Kolkata, the prices are Rs 93.97 and Rs 87.74 respectively, while in Chennai, they are priced at Rs 95.51 and Rs 89.65.

Earlier on Thursday, petrol was at Rs 101.77 per litre in Bhopal.

Price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on value-added tax. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)