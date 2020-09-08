New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel on Tuesday said the physical hearings started in the high court will not be stopped, but it would be continued slowly till the pandemic situation normalises.

"Once things have started in this high court, they are not going to be stopped. We will not start and close like the other high courts," the chief justice said.

"We are of the opinion that we will not shut down physical hearings, but we will continue it slowly," he added.

Justice Patel further said that several members of his staff have tested positive for COVID-19, yet he was continuing to hear the matters via video conferencing and by holding physical courts.

"We want your (lawyers) cooperation to continue with it slowly," he said.

The remarks by Chief Justice Patel came after the counsel in one of the matters before his bench sought that their matter be listed on a date when virtual hearings are held.

