Jammu, September 8: The University of Jammu on Tuesday issued a circular announcing that the main campus of the varsity will remain closed on September 9, 10 and 11 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, the varsity administration also stated that all the examinations scheduled on these dates have been postponed. The new dates for holding such exams will be notified separately, it added.

Issuing the notification, the Deputy Registrar of the University of Jammu said, "In pursuance of Order No: Estab./20/5970-6069 dated 08.09.2020 with regard closure of the Main Campus of the University for three days i.e. w.e.f. 9th till 11th September 2020, it is notified for the information of all concerned that all the examinations of the University of Jammu slated to be held on the aforesaid dates stand postponed and fresh dates for holding such postponed examinations shall be notified separately." Panjab University to Conduct Final-Year Exam Online of Undergraduate and Postgraduate from September 17.

Here's what Deputy Registrar of University of Jammu said:

The main campus of University of Jammu shall remain closed on September 9, 10 and 11, so all examinations of the University scheduled on these dates stand postponed. Fresh dates for holding such exams will be notified separately: University of Jammu #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DCG9FAiH1r — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated its website. According to the website, 32,760 people in the Union Territory have recovered from COVID-19, while 11009 are still active. Meanwhile, 801 people have died due to the deadly virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).