Bengaluru, September 8: Congress leader Kavitha Reddy was arrested by the Bengaluru Police on Tuesday on the complaint of actress Samyuktha Hegde. The Kannada film personality had registered an FIR last week after she was allegedly attacked by Reddy in a Bengaluru park amid an altercation that erupted over "moral policing".

The alleged violent row between Reddy and Hegde erupted at a lake garden in the city on the morning of September 4. The former was reportedly irked after the actress and her friends were exercising in the garden wearing a "sports bra".

According to Hegde, the politician charged at her over the choice of costume. She further alleged that Reddy abused and attacked her when she began arguing against her moral policing.

Hegde also claimed that Reddy instigated a group of women to label her as a drug addict, amid the ongoing narcotics inquiry against some members of the Kannada film industry.

After Hegde approached the police, an unconditional apology was issued by the Congress leader on social media. "I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake," she had tweeted.

"As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to and sincerely apologise to Samyuktha Hegde and her friends," Reddy added.

