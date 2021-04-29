New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A PIL has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking directions to Delhi government to immediately stop advertising regarding their achievements and use amount collected in the Lieutenant Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief.

The petition also sought court-monitored investigation into alleged siphoning off funds donated by the public in the Lieutenant Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund for COVID 19 relief "for other purposes".

The plea was filed by Pratyush Prasanna and Sameet Thakkar through advocate Snigdha Singh.

The petitioners have sought direction from the Delhi government to immediately stop advertising regarding their achievements or work carried out by the government "on various news channels, media houses, newspapers or in any other manner and not waste public money during pandemic and health emergency".

They also sought direction to government to utilize the money for public health infrastructure and for emergency services.

The petition also sought directions to the respondent to give clarification regarding the amount collected in the Lieutenant Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief and details of the expenditures made.

The petition has cited an RTI and said that it exposes thethe "mendacity" of Delhi government in stating its preparedness regarding the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The petitioner prays to this court to intervene and seek clarification on behalf of crores of citizens of Delhi regarding their contributed amount to the COVID-19 Relief Fund and the expenses thereof, " the petition said.

The matter is likely to be heard next week. (ANI)

