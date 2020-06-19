India News | Pinaki Misra to Represent BJD in All-party Meeting Called by PM Modi on Ladakh Standoff

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The BJD has nominated its leader in the Lok Sabha Pinaki Misra to represent it in the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation along the India-China border.

In a letter written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik said Misra, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha will represent it.

The meeting will take place on Friday and comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

