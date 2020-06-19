Jammu and Kashmir: Six Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Two Separate Encounters

Srinagar, June 19: Security forces have killed two more terrorists in an encounter that broke out at Meej in Pampore area of Awantipora, said Dilbag Singh, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police. With this, three terrorists have been eliminated so far in the gunfight that started on Wednesday night at Meej village. One terrorist had been killed on Thursday. In a separate encounter at Munand in Shopian, three terrorists were neutralised. Jammu and Kashmir: Ajay Pandita, A Sarpanch From Anantnag District, Killed After Terrorists Opened Fire At Him.

Police and security forces had launched a search operation following information about hiding terrorists at village Meez in Pampore. "After killing of one terrorist, two others entered the local Jamia mosque which is a huge structure. Security forces exercised restrain and only limited tactics were used to eliminate the hiding terrorists," DGP Dilbag Singh said. The identities of the deceased terrorists are yet to be ascertained. People of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Will Demand to be Part of India Soon, Says Rajnath Singh at Jammu Samvad Rally.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Encounters:

Both ongoing operations resumed in morning today. At Meej in Pampore after killing of one terrorist, 2 others entered local Jamia mosque which is a huge structure. Restraint exercised & only limited tactics used. Operation team on job: DGP Dilbag Singh, J&K Police (file pic)(1/2) pic.twitter.com/UAAdfS6S4h — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Two terrorists hiding in the mosque also neutralised by the operation party. With this, all three terrorists trapped at Meej, Pampore are neutralised. Further search of the area is on: DGP Dilbag Singh, J&K Police (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SrogZ0Yld1 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

"At Munand in Shopian, one terrorist was neutralised. More are expected. A search of the area has begun," Singh had informed. Two more terrorists were gunned down later. A total of 20 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in the last than 12 days in different encounters. On June 16, three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Turkawangam area in Shopian.

