Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) A total of 17 lakh tricolours will be distributed in Thane district of Maharashtra for hoisting atop houses under the central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an official has said.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' - India's 75th Independence Day - to be celebrated on August 15.

Talking to reporters on Friday, collector Rajesh Narvekar said, "There are a total of 3,92,478 houses and 13 lakh private and government buildings in Thane district limits. So there is a plan to hoist 17 lakh flags on these properties."

As part of the celebration, 21 activities have been planned in the district, he said.

Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) chief executive officer Rupali Satpute said that 7,500 students have been appointed as 'Tiranga volunteers' and 80,000 students as 'Tiranga ambassadors' to spread the message of importance of hoisting the tricolour on houses.

