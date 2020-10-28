New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the AAP government and Delhi University's responses on a plea which has claimed that for the last five months salaries and other emoluments of serving teaching and non-teaching staff have not been paid by their respective colleges.

Justice Jyoti SIngh issued notice to the Delhi government and DU seeking their stand by November 20 on the petition by an organisation representing the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Also Read | CAT 2020 Admit Card Released; Candidates Can Download CAT Exam Hall Ticket From Official Website – iimcat.ac.in.

The organisation, Social Democratic Teachers' Front, has also claimed in its plea that even the retiral benefits of the pensioners have not been paid.

It has contended that the non-payment of the salaries and retiral benefits is causing hardship to the teaching and non-teaching staff, both serving and retired, during the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Update: All Passengers to be Allowed, Time Slots Proposed by Maharashtra Govt in Letter to Railways.

During the brief hearing, the Delhi government told the court that directions were issued to the respective colleges to release the outstanding salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff from the Students Society Fund pending the completion of special audits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)