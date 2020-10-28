New Delhi, October 28: The admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) were released on Wednesday at 5 pm. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- iimcat.ac.in. This year, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is conducting the CAT exam 2020. IIM CAT 2020: CAT Registration Process Begins Today, Applicants Can Register at www.iimcat.ac.in; Here's How to Apply Online.

The exam is scheduled to take place on November 29. The exam will be conducted in three sessions namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability Candidates are required to visit the official website download the CAT admit card 2020. IIM CAT 2020 Registration Ends at iimcat.ac.in, Admit Card to Be Released on October 28

Here Are Steps to Download Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Enter your login credentials on the home page.

Admit card for CAT 2020 will be displayed.

Download it and take its print out for future use.

Candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section. Notably, the exam pattern has been changed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. The duration of CAT exam has been reduced from three to two hours. Approximately 2,27,835 candidates have registered for the CAT exam in 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).