New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police to suspend the issuance of challans by the red-light violation cameras in Delhi till the COVID-19 situation in Delhi gets better.

"Due to the deterrence of drivers standing in front of ambulances at a traffic light, being scared of the repercussions of either crossing the red light or even moving over the "STOP" line to get the ambulance to pass over, the ambulances do not get their Right of Way, and have to stand for crucial minutes on every traffic light where such a camera is installed," the plea said.

The petitioner, Utkarsh Trivedi, a law student who filed a plea through Advocate Satyam Singh, sought direction to the respondents to either suspend the usage or cancel the issuance of challans during the lockdown imposed in Delhi, or till the COVID-19 situation becomes better.

"If the particular cameras are not suspended from the traffic lights, then it will cause an irreparable loss in life, and the violation of Right to Health under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the petition added.

The plea further stated that in the present situation severe patients travelling in ambulances with disabilities can neither enjoy the full benefit of hospitals nor do they have adequate mechanisms to get their right to health enforced. The underlying basis of the Motor Vehicles Act is to ensure that lives are saved on the road, however, with the usage of the same cameras, crucial time is being wasted on the roads, it said.

The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh is scheduled to hear the PIL on Tuesday. (ANI)

