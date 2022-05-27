Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): An advocate has filed new litigation in Mathura court claiming that an idol of a deity 'Thakur Keshav Dev' is buried beneath the stairs of a mosque near Diwan-e-Khas in Agra Fort.

Further, he had prayed that a survey should be conducted and that the idol must be retrieved.

Mathura Court has returned the petition by the advocate and has further asked the plaintiff to give the notice to the defendant. (ANI)

