Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Varanasi on Thursday, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that 'our education system and young generation carry a big part of realizing the pledges of the 'Amrit Kaal', added the statement.

He conveyed his best wishes for the Samagam while bowing to Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Akshay Patra Mid-Day Meal Kitchen at LT College, as per the statement.

He said that the high level of talent of the students that he interacted with is an indication of the effort that will be needed to harness that talent.

The Prime Minister said that "the basic premise of the National Education Policy is to take education out of narrow thinking and connect it with the modern ideas of the 21st century."

The Prime Minister noted that in areas like space technology, where earlier only the government used to do everything, now a new world is being created for the youth through private players. Sectors that used to be closed to women are now showcasing their talent.

The Prime Minister highlighted that in the new policy, the entire focus is on making children skilled according to their talents and choices of the children. "Our youth should be skilled, confident, practical and calculative, education policy is preparing the ground for this", he said.

The Prime Minister lauded the effort that went into the preparation of NEP, however, he emphasized that the momentum was not let down after the preparation of the policy. There has been constant discussion and work on the implementation of the Policy.

The Ministry of Education is organising Shiksha Samagam from July 7 to July 9. It will provide a platform for eminent academicians, policymakers and academic leaders to deliberate and share their experiences and discuss the roadmap for effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The event is being organised as part of capacity building of more than 300 Academic, Administrative & Institutional Leaders from Universities (Central, State, Deemed, and Private), and Institutes of National Importance (IIT, IIM, NIT, IISER) from all over the country. Various stakeholders would present the progress of implementation of NEP in their respective institutions and would also share noteworthy implementation strategies, best practices and success stories.

During the three-day Shiksha Samagam, panel discussions on nine themes identified for Higher Education under NEP 2020 will be conducted. These themes are Multidisciplinary and Holistic Education; Skill Development and Employability; Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Capacity Building of Teachers for Quality Education; Quality, Ranking and Accreditation; Digital Empowerment and Online Education; Equitable and Inclusive Education; Indian Knowledge System; and Internationalisation of Higher Education. (ANI)

