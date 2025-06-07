New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2025 via videoconferencing on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, he welcomed the participants to the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2025, marking its first-ever hosting in Europe. He expressed gratitude to the President of France Emmanuel Macron and the Government of France for their support in organising the event.

The Prime Minister also extended his best wishes for the upcoming United Nations Oceans Conference.

Highlighting the theme of the conference, 'Shaping a Resilient Future for Coastal Regions,' PM Modi underscored the vulnerability of coastal regions and islands to natural disasters and climate change. He cited recent disasters, including Cyclone Remal in India and Bangladesh, Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean, Typhoon Yagi in South-east Asia, Hurricane Helene in the United States, Typhoon Usagi in the Philippines, and Cyclone Chido in parts of Africa. PM Modi emphasised that these disasters have caused significant damage to lives and property, reinforcing the need for resilient infrastructure and proactive disaster management.

Recalling India's past experiences with devastating disasters, including the super-cyclone of 1999 and the tsunami of 2004, the Prime Minister emphasised how India adapted and rebuilt with resilience, constructing cyclone shelters across vulnerable areas and contributing to the establishment of a tsunami warning system benefiting 29 countries.

Underlining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure's (CDRI) ongoing work with 25 Small Island Developing States to build resilient homes, hospitals, schools, energy systems, water security measures, and early warning systems, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the presence of representatives from the Pacific Indian Ocean, and Caribbean regions, and welcomed the African Union's participation in the coalition.

Drawing attention to key global priorities, the Prime Minister outlined five key topics. First, the importance of integrating disaster resilience courses, modules, and skill development programs into higher education to build a skilled workforce equipped to tackle future challenges. Second, he stressed the need for a global digital repository to document best practices and learnings from countries that have faced disasters and rebuilt with resilience.

PM Modi underscored that disaster resilience requires innovative financing and called for the creation of actionable programs to ensure developing nations have access to necessary funds as the third priority. Fourthly, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's recognition of Small Island Developing States as Large Ocean Countries and emphasised the need for special attention to their vulnerabilities. Mentioning the fifth priority, PM Modi highlighted the necessity of strengthening early warning systems and coordination, noting their critical role in facilitating timely decision-making and effective last-mile communication. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that discussions at the conference would address these essential aspects.

Prime Minister called for the construction of infrastructure that remains steadfast against time and tide, emphasising the need for resilience in development. He concluded by urging global efforts to build a strong and disaster-resilient future for the world. (ANI)

