Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave great importance to the all-round development of the Northeastern parts of the country. The fact that 32 railway stations of the total 508 of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are from Assam is a manifestation of the Prime Minister's commitments towards the people of Assam, he said.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of as many as 508 railway stations from across the country, including 32 from Assam, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme through the video-conferencing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Of the approximate Rs 25,000 crore that has been allotted for the redevelopment of the 508 stations, around Rs 990 crore has been earmarked for the modernization of 32 stations from Assam.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the Narengi Railway Station in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence the 32 railway stations that would undergo redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme would provide comfortable and dignified travel experiences to railway passengers from the State.

He added that the 32 railway stations, on completion of the redevelopment works, would contribute greatly towards fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the residents of Assam as far as the railways are concerned.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to his fellow countrymen to celebrate the 25 years from the 75th Independence Day as Amrit Kaal, Chief Minister Sarma said he was confident the nation would attain the status of vishwa guru (world leader) on the 100th year of Independence in 2047.

Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, India has been making rapid progress on every front and today stands as the 5th largest economy in the world, Sarma said, adding the country would transform into the world's third largest economy too in future.

Sarma also lauded the Union government's decision to grant as much as Rs 10,000 crore for the Northeastern Frontier Railway in the railway budget. This would aid in the timely completion of many ongoing projects being carried out by the Northeastern Frontier Railway, he added.

The projects being undertaken by Northeast Frontier Railway for infrastructure development and modernization of the railway network in the Northeast have the potential to transform the railway landscape in the region, he said.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Members of Parliament Queen Ojha and Pabitra Margherita, Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mrigen Sarania, Chief General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway Chetan Kumar Srivastava. (ANI)

